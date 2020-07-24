New
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus 256GB Phone
$750 $875
  • In Aura Blue or Aura Glow
  • Sold by Never MSRP via eBay
  • Octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
  • 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
  • Model: SM-N975F/DS
kofasetic
Exynos 9825 chipset...I'll pass
26 min ago