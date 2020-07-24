That's a low by $125 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- In Aura Blue or Aura Glow
- Sold by Never MSRP via eBay
- Octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: SM-N975F/DS
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's an incredible savings of $550. Most major retailers charge at least $1,198. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octo-core processor
- 6.7" 3200 x 1440 OLED display
- GSM/CDMA
- Android 10
- Model: SM-G985F/DS
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, and $50 Galaxy Store credit. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off)
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
That's a low by $61 and the best price we've seen for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay
- In Purple or Black
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZPAXAA
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
That's $200 off, which is a strong discount on an item that hasn't even been released. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Solar Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor
- 6.7" OLED Endless Edge display
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 3 Rear cameras (64MP/16MP/8MP)
- Android 10 OS
- Model: PAJ90004US
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
Save on Apple Watches, iPhone, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on clothing, accessories, tools, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's $23 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Note that you can find other colors beyond black if you scroll down. (Some colors are slightly more.)
That's at least $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also around $6 less than other Shoebacca storefronts.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
Save on a range of screen sizes from 43" up to 75", discounted by as much as $400. Shop Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- QLED screen
- custom bezel
That's the best deal we've seen – a $100 overnight drop, and a low now by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 4K native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
- Model: QN65Q60RAFXZA
That's $48 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $148.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: UN65RU7100
Save on a full line of the newly released Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ 5G, S20 5G UW, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
1 comment
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register