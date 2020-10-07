That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Never-MSRP via eBay.
- Available in Aura Glow.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM/CDMA Android 10
- Model: SM-N770F/DS
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
It's $175 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- Non-members pay a $22.50 surcharge.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
It's $500 under list and the best price we could find for this flagship phone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Interstellar Gray.
- Sold by Mobiles International via Amazon.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor
- 64MP quad camera
- 6.67" 2400 x 1080 display
- GSM
That's a smoking deal especially if you qualify for the top ends of the credits. It's a preorder that will be available on October 29. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Black (pictured) or Sage.
- An unlimited plan and purchasing on a payment plan is required.
- Note that if you are eligible for the $250 and full $550, that covers the full device cost.
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
- class-style workouts
- tips on nutrition, sleep, and more
- bodyweight-only sessions
- yoga classes
- targeted training programs
- full-equipment home workouts
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save on almost 5,000 items, including electronics, computers, tools, TVs, toys, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
That's the best price we've seen and a low today by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided; however, it's backed by a 30-day return policy.
- up to 7 hours of playback per charge (up to 5 hours with Bluetooth)
- fitness tracking
- onboard 3.4GB MP3 player
- built-in microphones in each earbud
- Model: SMR140NZKAXAR
That's the best price we could find by $230. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save. That's $602 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- works w/ Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI & 2 USB 2.0 ports
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG support
- 802.11ac & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: UN65TU8000
That's $20 under list and an incredible value for a solid name-brand phone. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.4" 720x1560 Infinity-O display
- 13MP triple-lens front camera, 8MP selfie camera
- 4,000mAh battery
- 4G LTE capable
- Android 10
