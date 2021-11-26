That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975U
Published 38 min ago
Take up to 25% off Samsung phones, and up to 42% off for accessories such as charging pads. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Smartphone for $899.99 (second best we've seen, low by $480).
It's $155 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. You'd pay $550 for a refurbished unit from Samsung direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bobcat_Wireless via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 12MP camera
- Model: SMN975UZKAXAA
That's $90 less than what you'd pay for an unlocked model at Samsung. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available for Verizon, AT&T, or Cricket
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor
- 6.5" HD+ infinity display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 3MP+2MP+2MP rear cameras, 5MP front
- Android OS
- Model: 6960C
Buy on an installment plan, activate, and trade in your old device for up to $750 in gift cards with your purchase. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available for AT&T or Verizon.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor
- 6.7" 2640x1080 AMOLED main screen
- 1.9" 260x512 Super AMOLED cover screen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12MP wide & ultra wide rear cameras
- 10MP front camera
- Android OS
- Model: SM-F711UZKAATT
Save on a range of smartphones from $199.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB 5G Android Smartphone for $799.99 ($269 off).
It's just under half off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Kryo 240 octa-core CPU
- 6.49” Full HD+ LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 5000mAh battery
- 16 MP Front-facing camera
- 13 MP Rear-facing camera
- Android 11
Save on a small selection of Motorola phones with prices starting at
$120 $149.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Moto G Stylus 128GB Android Smartphone for
$199.99$229.99 ( $100$70 off).
Apply coupon code "TRACFONE20" for the best price we could find for the phone alone by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 720x1560 Infinity-O display
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 13MP triple-lens front camera, 8MP selfie camera
- Android OS
- 1-year 500 minute/1500 Text/1500MB data plan
- Model: S115DL
Thousands of deals are on offer, including brand-name apparel, big-ticket tech, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Save on a selection of items that are sure to make wonderful gifts this holiday season. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $399.99 ($150 off).
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Shop a selection of Smart TVs from 50" to 86". Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A Series QN70Q60AAVXZA 70" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV for $997.99 ($352 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Best Buy
- HDR
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Bixby voice assistant
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
