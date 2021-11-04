Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4096 X 2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
Published 46 min ago
That's the lowest price we could find by $201. Buy Now at Amazon
- 84.5" 4K 3840x2160 (2160p) QLED display
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- FreeSync Premium Pro
- motion rate 240
- Dolby Audio
- Smart TV powered by Tizen with apps and full web browser
- 4 HDMI ports; USB
- built in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
- Model: QN85QN90AAFXZA
It's $200 under our September mention, $800 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Quantum HDR
- Built-in Alexa
- Dual LED backlights
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: QN85Q70AAFXZA
Watch all those holiday specials coming up that you don't want to miss and get the best price we could find by $63. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
- 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support
- low latency for gaming
- compatible with Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Model: UN50AU8000
That's a savings of $800 off list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution
- quantum HDR
- FreeSync premium pro
- works w/ Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa
- Model: QN75Q70AAFXZA
- UPC: 887276520827
That's over half off ($350 off list) and the best deal we could find.
Update: It's now available at very select stores. Buy Now at Target
- Available via in-store pickup only.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10
- Roku Smart OS
- works with Alexa, Google Assistant, AirPlay, more
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: E4FAB65R-T
Cuddle up with the family and ring in the holiday season with movies you only watch once a year. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sony X85J 65" 4K HDR LED UHD LED Smart TV for $998 (low by a buck).
There are almost 700 items to choose from, with TV accessories starting from $4, and TVs from $110. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the TCL 65" 4K HDR UHD Roku Smart TV for $499.99 (low by $19).
Save on Samsung, Sony, LG, and more including QLED, NanoCell, panels, and sizes up to 86". Shop Now at Crutchfield
- These are mostly scratch & dent and also open-box items.
- Pictured is the Samsung The Frame QN50LS03A 50" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $810 ($88 off).
Take up to $900 off iPhone 13 Pro with activation and trade-in, up to $500 off MacBook Pro, and up to $150 off select models of the iPad Pro. Plus, get up to a $460 Best Buy gift card with trade-ins of qualifying iPads (pictured), and save on Apple Watch, AirPods, Powerbeats, HomePod, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's the best price we could find by $210. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- 10 speeds
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle
- power hub fits over 10 optional attachments (not included)
- includes flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and stainless steel wire whip
- Model: KV25G0X
That's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: Sword15001
That's a savings of $250 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 graphics
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: GF65213
Save on thirteen models. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung CRG9 49" UltraWide 32:9 1440p HDR 120Hz IPS Curved QLED Gaming Monitor for 1,049.99 ($150 low).
Save on laptops from $129, TVs from $380, cell phones from $69, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Samsung 34" 3,440x1,440 Freesync Ultrawide Gaming Monitor for $279 (low by $79).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $35 or more ship free.
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Walmart
- selectively tune in or out environmental noise
- 11 hours playtime + 11 more w/ case
- premium sound by AKG
- Model: SM-R175NZKSXAR
