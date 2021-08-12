Samsung The Frame QN65LS03AAFXZA 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,479
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung The Frame QN65LS03AAFXZA 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$1,479 $2,000
free shipping

Major sellers, including Samsung and Amazon, are still charging close to $2,000 for this model.

  • Sold by Cool Beans via eBay
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • 240Hz refresh rate
  • HDMI and USB 2.0 port
  • compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
  • Model: QN65LS03AAFXZA
  • UPC: 887276522630
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Samsung The Frame QN65LS03AAFXZA 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,998
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 26% $1669 (exp 3 mos ago) $1479 Buy Now
Walmart   -- $1998 Check Price
Amazon   $1598 (exp 1 mo ago) $1998 Check Price