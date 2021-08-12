Samsung The Frame QN65LS03AAFXZA 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,479

Major sellers, including Samsung and Amazon, are still charging close to $2,000 for this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cool Beans via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- 240Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and USB 2.0 port
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
- Model: QN65LS03AAFXZA
- UPC: 887276522630
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on hundreds of open-box models from brands including Samsung, LG, and Sony, with stock varying by ZIP code. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the open-box Toshiba 43LF621U21 43" 4K LED Smart HDTV (2020) for $231.99 ($18 less than new).
- No warranty info is available.
Save on brands that include Sony, Samsung, and LG. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Samsung QN90A 55" 4K UHD Neo OLED Smart TV for $1,497.99 ($300 off).
That's the best price we could find by $24, although most charge around $400 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR & HDR10
- Android TV OS
- Google Assistant button & Chromecast built-in
- 4 HDMI & 2 USB ports
- Model: 50A6G
That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best Buy via Amazon.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR & HDR10
- live TV, streaming channels, and apps w/ Fire TV
- Voice Remote w/ Alexa
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: 50C350KU
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
Save on a wide variety of ASICS footwear and apparel, plus take take an extra 20% off purchases of $25 or more with coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used a maximum of two times per user with a $100 maximum discount.
- Pictured is the ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 7 Running Shoe for $51.96 after coupon (low by $3).
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
You'd pay $30 more at Samsung direct; it's the best price we've seen this year too. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100 mins runtime
- auto water dispenser
- 2 spinning pads
- 8 cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW/AA
Earn a $200 instant credit for accessories with a preorder. Shop Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Phantom Black pictured).
- 7.6" Infinity Flex display
- S Pen
- IPX8 water resistant
That's the lowest price we could find on a refurb by $5. (It's also the best price we've seen by $135.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Prism Black pictured).
- No warranty information is available.
- Sold by ElectroWireless via Amazon.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
- 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SMG970UZKAVZW
More Offers
It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- ART MODE: The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when youre not watching TV. Activate the built-in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays one of your favorite selections.
- ART STORE: Buy individual pieces or subscribe to a library with over 1,400+ established and emerging artists work.* *Fees apply to subscription service.
- 100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: A billion stay-true shades of breathtaking color.* *QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.
- CUSTOMIZABLE FRAME: Elevate your space to make The Frame your own by enhancing it with different frame styles and color options.* *Customizable bezels sold separately. QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: Elevate your picture to 4K with machine based AI.
- ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote. If you have hands-free enabled just say, "Alexa" and ask a question.
- Model: QN65LS03AAFXZA
- UPC: 887276522630
It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- ART MODE: The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when youre not watching TV. Activate the built-in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays one of your favorite selections.
- ART STORE: Buy individual pieces or subscribe to a library with over 1,400+ established and emerging artists work.* *Fees apply to subscription service.
- 100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: A billion stay-true shades of breathtaking color.* *QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.
- CUSTOMIZABLE FRAME: Elevate your space to make The Frame your own by enhancing it with different frame styles and color options.* *Customizable bezels sold separately. QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: Elevate your picture to 4K with machine based AI.
- ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote. If you have hands-free enabled just say, "Alexa" and ask a question.
- Model: QN65LS03AAFXZA
- UPC: 887276522630
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|26%
|$1669 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$1479
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|--
|$1998
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$1598 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$1998
|Check Price
Sign In or Register