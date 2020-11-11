New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung The Frame 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$1,949 $3,000
free shipping

Most stores charge around $2,800. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by iElectrica via eBay.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • art mode with built-in proximity sensor
  • customizable frame
  • Bixby, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa enabled
  • 4K upscaling
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: QN75LS03TAFXZA
  • UPC: 887276405926
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
75" 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Walmart · 6 days ago
Samsung The Frame 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$2,798 $3,000

It's $202 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: Quantum dots produce over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life even in bright scenes.
  • QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.
  • CUSTOMIZABLE FRAME: Elevate your space and make The Frame your own by enhancing it with a frame in black, white, beige or walnut***
  • ART MODE: The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when youre not watching TV. Activate the built-in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays one of your favorite selections.
  • ART STORE: Buy individual pieces or subscribe to an ever-increasing library of established and emerging artists work.
  • ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote.
  • INCLUDED ACCESSORIES: SAMSUNG OneRemote (TM-2050A), No Gap Wall Mount, One Connect Box, One Invisible Connection Cable 5m | For a gapless mount wall must be flat and with no sockets or outlets
  • Model: QN75LS03TAFXZA
  • UPC: 887276405926

Verified: 11/11/2020 · Save $202 off list

↑ less
Buy Now
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Samsung The Frame 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$2,798 $3,000
free shipping

It's $202 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: Quantum dots produce over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life even in bright scenes.
  • QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.
  • CUSTOMIZABLE FRAME: Elevate your space and make The Frame your own by enhancing it with a frame in black, white, beige or walnut***
  • ART MODE: The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when youre not watching TV. Activate the built-in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays one of your favorite selections.
  • ART STORE: Buy individual pieces or subscribe to an ever-increasing library of established and emerging artists work.
  • ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote.
  • INCLUDED ACCESSORIES: SAMSUNG OneRemote (TM-2050A), No Gap Wall Mount, One Connect Box, One Invisible Connection Cable 5m | For a gapless mount wall must be flat and with no sockets or outlets
  • Model: QN75LS03TAFXZA
  • UPC: 887276405926

Verified: 11/11/2020 · Save $202 off list · Free Shipping

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 35% -- $1949 Buy Now
Walmart 6% -- $2798 Check Price
Amazon 6% $2198 (exp 3 wks ago) $2798 Check Price