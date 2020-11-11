Most stores charge around $2,800. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iElectrica via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- art mode with built-in proximity sensor
- customizable frame
- Bixby, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa enabled
- 4K upscaling
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN75LS03TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276405926
Most stores charge $500 or more. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HLG, HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN65TU7000FXZA
- UPC: 887276400068
It's a buck under last week's mention and the best price we could find today by $61. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- built in Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports
- 3 HDMI 2.0 ports
- Model: UN55TU8000
That's a $100 drop from last month's mention, and a savings of $200 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K UHD 3840x2160 (2160p) LED panel
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG support
- Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and AirPlay 2 connectivity
- screen mirroring
- Amazon Alexa and Bixby voice control
- Model: UN75TU8000FXZA
- UPC: 887276397733
It's $564 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- works with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bixby
- smart apps
- 2 USB ports
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN43TU8000FXZA
Save on over 120 items, including jewelry, TVs, toilet seats, bedding, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
That's $100 under our September mention, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70H6570G
You'll save on TVs and electronics, small appliances, video games, books, movies, fitness equipment, and home items. Shop Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- Many items bag free shipping, but some may incur shipping charges. Curbside pickup is available on hundreds of items.
That's a low by $50 and the cheapest 39" or 40" Smart TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 720p resolution
- voice remote w/ Alexa
- access to streaming services
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: NS-39DF310NA21
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
It's $42 under list, $7 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay.
- Available in Black.
That's up to $910 off and the best starting price we've seen for this phone. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Mystic Grey pictured).
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Even better, get a $30 Samsung Credit for eligible accessories.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
That's up to $760 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in (up to $610 off, plus $150 instant rebate).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Even better, you'll get a $30 instant credit for accessories.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
Save up to $600 when you trade in old tech. Buy Now at Samsung
- Not trading in? You can still get the laptop for $749.99, a savings of $200.
- Amount of trade-in credit will depend on device.
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 Lakefield 1.4GHz 5-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 10-point touch TFT LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- AKG speakers
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: NP767XCM-K02US
-
