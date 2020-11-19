New
eBay · 18 mins ago
Samsung The Frame 55" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV (2020)
$999 $1,500
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $399. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Echo and Optics via eBay.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG
  • dual LED backlight (warm & cool)
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Bixby intelligent voice assistant, Alexa & Google assistant support
  • 802.11ac WiFi
  • 4 HDMI ports
  • Model: QN55LS03TAFXZA
  • UPC: 887276405919
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Samsung SAMSUNG 55-inch Class FRAME QLED LS03 Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa
$1,398 $1,500
free shipping

It's $102 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: Quantum dots produce over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life even in bright scenes.
  • QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.
  • CUSTOMIZABLE FRAME: Elevate your space and make The Frame your own by enhancing it with a frame in black, white, beige or walnut***
  • ART MODE: The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when youre not watching TV. Activate the built-in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays one of your favorite selections.
  • ART STORE: Buy individual pieces or subscribe to an ever-increasing library of established and emerging artists work.
  • ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote.
  • INCLUDED ACCESSORIES: SAMSUNG OneRemote (TM-2050A), No Gap Wall Mount, One Connect Box, One Invisible Connection Cable 5m | For a gapless mount wall must be flat and with no sockets or outlets
  • Model: QN55LS03TAFXZA
  • UPC: 887276405919

Used 1 times · Verified: 11/19/2020 · Save $102 off list · Free Shipping

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 33% -- $999 Buy Now
Amazon 6% $1098 (exp 3 wks ago) $1398 Check Price