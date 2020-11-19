New
Samsung The Frame 43" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV (2020)
$699
Features
  • 42.5" 3840x2160 (4K) resolution display
  • HDR 10+
  • 4 HDMI ports; USB
  • Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa support
  • access to streaming services (Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Prime, etc.)
  • Model: QN43LS03TA
Details
