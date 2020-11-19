That's the lowest price we could find by $299. Buy Now at eBay
- 42.5" 3840x2160 (4K) resolution display
- HDR 10+
- 4 HDMI ports; USB
- Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa support
- access to streaming services (Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Prime, etc.)
- Model: QN43LS03TA
It's $52 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- HDR
- smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
That's the best price we could find by $156, although most major retailers charge around $1,198. Buy Now at eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR 10+
- 4 HDMI ports; USB
- Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa support
- access to streaming services (Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Prime, etc.)
- Model: QN50LS03TA
It's a $129 drop from last month's mention and the best price we could find by $529. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Echo-and-Optics via eBay.
- designed to look like a frame with automatic and customizable art
- ambient mode mimics the wall behind it
- Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatible
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Smart TV by TIZEN (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more)
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN65LS03TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276405964
Save $200 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K UHD 3840x2160 (2160p) LED panel
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG support
- Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and AirPlay 2 connectivity
- screen mirroring
- Amazon Alexa and Bixby voice control
- Model: UN75TU8000FXZA
- UPC: 887276397733
Save on over 120 items, including jewelry, TVs, toilet seats, bedding, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
You'll save on TVs and electronics, small appliances, video games, books, movies, fitness equipment, and home items. Shop Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- Many items bag free shipping, but some may incur shipping charges. Curbside pickup is available on hundreds of items.
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save 50% after applying coupon code "CBSD62X5". Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on November 27, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- Sold by USBNovel Direct via Amazon.
- up to 130-mile range
- 10-foot coaxial cable
- supports 4K TVs
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
It's $29 under our October mention and you'd pay $89 more for similar from Microsoft direct. For further comparison, the regular retail price of a Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription is $70 alone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode 64-bit
- includes Microsoft 365 Personal for 1 year
- Model: EVC141-6BK
Most retailers charge at least $70 for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealparade via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- up to 8 hours' battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- Model: K1067808
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best we've seen, a current low of $560, and $460 under last month's mention. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Navy Blue pictured).
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.5" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
- triple camera system
- Model: SM-G781UZBMXAA
Upgrade your phone and save! You'll get a $30 instant credit for accessories, four months of YouTube premium and 6 months of Spotify premium free with this purchase. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in (up to $710 off).
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $440 off.
- Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
That's $155 under last month's mention and a $285 low today. Buy Now at Samsung
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A716UZKNXAA
