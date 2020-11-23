New
Samsung · 32 mins ago
Samsung UV Sanitizer and Qi Wireless Charger
$40 $50
free shipping

That's $10 off the list price and a significant discount on a fairly recently announced item. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • USB Type-C charging port
  • 10 minute sanitization process
  • UV-C light purports to kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria
  • compatible with the latest iOS and Android devices that support wireless charging
  • Model: GP-TOU020SACWU
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cleaning Supplies Samsung Samsung
Android iOS Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Samsung 20% -- $40 Buy Now