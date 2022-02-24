That is $30 less than our pervious mention for a new unit, and $100 under what Costco members pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by dealparade via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 4ms response time
- 2,500:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LU32R591CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276350561
Published 58 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
You'd pay $80 more for this monitor new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Pretend you're working, when in fact you're watching Netflix, and your PC isn't even turned on, thanks to this monitor, which is $50 less than you'd pay direct from Samsung. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $9.98 shipping fee.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDR10
- smart hub
- remote access
- adaptive picture
- Airplay 2 integration
- ultra-wide game view
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: LS32AM501NNXZA
Most retailers charge this price for the 27" version. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- AMD Radeon FreeSync
- 32" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- Model: LC32R502FHNXZA
- UPC: 887276431789
That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- HDR10
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4-port USB hub
- DisplayPort & HDMI inputs
- Model: LS32A600NWNXGO
Apply coupon code "508Q5BUX" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tongsen-shop via Amazon.
- measures 1.2"D x 1.2"W x 13.7"H
- adjustable brightness
- no screen glare
- 100% flicker-free
Expand (or upgrade) your desktop real estate with savings on a range of monitors. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP X24c 24" FreeSync 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $184.99 (low by $20)
They've also got desks and chairs marked as much as 55% off. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the LG gram Core i5 15.6" Laptop for $699.99 (a low by $450).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $35; pickup may be available.
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ohope via Amazon.
- At this price in Black.
- fits 13" to 32" monitors
- adjustable height and angle
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Get a jump on your spring gardening and home improvement with discounts on gardening and power tools. Plus, you'll get an extra $50 off your order of $200 or more. (Check out the pictured Certified Refurb WORX Aerocart 8-in1 2-Wheel Wheelbarrow for $179.70. It's about $199 new, so padding your order to $200 means anything $50 or less would essentially be free.) Shop Now at eBay
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
Get a 256GB phone for the price of 128GB, or a 512GB phone for the price of 256GB, plus up to a $200 gift card when you pre-order a new S22 Ultra smart phone. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires qualifying activation.
- Get up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit with qualified models.
Get a $200 Best Buy gift card when you purchase with monthly installments, or a $100 gift card when you pay up front. (Activation required.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Exclusions apply.
Trade in your old or damaged phone and get up to $1,000 in promo credits towards your new Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Plus, get a free memory upgrade with your purchase. For example, get the 256GB version for the price of the 128GB. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires select Unlimited Plan.
Choose from $100 Samsung credit or bag a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with purchase of this newly released smartphone. Plus, you'll receive up to another $375 off with select trade-ins. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors.
- Education/military discounts are also available and may apply (click "Samsung Offer Programs" near the top left corner of the page).
- 120Hz display technology
- 12MP ultra wide, Wide-angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 32MP front camera
- 4,500mAh battery
- 30x Space Zoom
It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 4ms response time
- 2,500:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LU32R591CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276350561
