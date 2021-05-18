Samsung UN55TU8000FXZA 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV for $465

Walmart charges $83 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Tizen smart apps
- built in Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI 2.0 ports and 2 USB ports
- Model: UN55TU8000FXZA
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best deal we could find by $299. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Quantum HDR
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Tizen smart apps
- compatible w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
- Ambient mode
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI ports
- Model: QN65Q70TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276390963
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- 85.6" 3840x2160 (2160p) 4K native resolution display
- HLG; HDR; HDR 10+
- Dolby Digital Plus surround sound
- 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports
- Smart TV powered by Tizen
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
- Model: UN86TU9000FXZA
Save on four models in various sizes from 65" to 98". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 QN55Q900RBFXZA 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,700 off list).
That's $251 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328 feet
That's a low by at least $42. Buy Now at Amazon
- Over 70 mile range
- Easy-lock fold-out UHF reflector
- Snap-lock elements
- 75-ohm matching transformer
- Receives TV broadcasts including 4K, 8K and 1080 HDTV
- Model: ANT751E
- UPC: 044476064524
Most sellers charge close to $200. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1366x768 native resolution
- 3 HDMI ports
- voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: 32S335
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
Over 1,000 items are discounted, making it easy to hit the $30 threshold to get the extra 20% off (automatically, in-cart). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Busenitz Vulc II Shoes for $28.79 in-cart (low by $41).
That's an $8 drop from our mention earlier this week, the best price we could find for a refurb by $36, and a new best price we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured)
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's $40 under the cost of buying direct from Simple Mobile. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Shipping varies by zip, but tends to be around $5.
- 6.4" 1080x2340 Super AMOLED display
- 25MP main camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SMSAS506DGSCNP
It's a $28 low for the tablet alone; it's also the same price as an open-box model we listed last week (this is factory-sealed.) Buy Now at Sam's Club
- This is available for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Pick up at your local Club to avoid the $5 shipping fee.
- 5MP camera
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- Model: SM-T290NZKCXAR
Shop a selection of microwaves to upgrade to faster and easier cooking. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 1.1-Cu. Ft. Countertop Microwave w/ Grilling Element for $169 ($80 off the list price).
It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 HDMI 2.0 ports and 2 USB ports
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- built in Google Assistant
- HDR 10+
- Model: UN55TU8000FXZA
