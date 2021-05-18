Samsung UN55TU8000FXZA 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV for $465
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung UN55TU8000FXZA 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$465 $550
free shipping

Walmart charges $83 more. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR 10+
  • Tizen smart apps
  • built in Google Assistant
  • 3 HDMI 2.0 ports and 2 USB ports
  • Model: UN55TU8000FXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
4K HDR Smart TV Top Tech Popularity: 3/5 Under $500
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

Samsung 55" TU-8000 Series 4K HDR UHD Smart TV for $548
Amazon · 6 mos ago
Samsung 55" TU-8000 Series 4K HDR UHD Smart TV
$548 $550
free shipping

It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 3 HDMI 2.0 ports and 2 USB ports
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • built in Google Assistant
  • HDR 10+
  • Model: UN55TU8000FXZA
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 15% $465 (exp 2 hrs ago) $465 Buy Now
Amazon   $478 (exp 6 mos ago) $548 Check Price