Samsung UN50AU8000 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV for $465
New
eBay · 17 mins ago
Samsung UN50AU8000 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$465 $900
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $103. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Wholesale Collection via eBay.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG support
  • Tizen smart OS
  • Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant
  • 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
  • Model: UN50AU8000
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
4K Smart TV Under $500
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 48% -- $465 Buy Now