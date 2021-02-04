That's $500 off list, and comes with extra savings as detailed below. Buy Now at Samsung
- Look under "Your Special Offers" to add a free wall mount, and save $400 on the Samsung HW-LST70T soundbar.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Tizen smart apps
- works with Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN55LST7TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276434681
Published 16 min ago
Save on four 8K models in a range of sizes. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q800T 75" Smart 8K HDR UHD QLED TV for $3,299.99 ($1,700 off).
Save $102 off the list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- ambient mode
- modern I-shaped design
- 100% color volume with Quantum Dot
- NFC technology on TV
- detachable floor stand
- compatible with Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant
- 120 motion rate
- Model: QN43LS01TAFXZA
Save on a selection of Samsung 8K TVs with prices starting at $1999.99 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1999.99 ($1500 off).
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Bixby intelligent voice assistant
- Art Mode
- 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Model: QN32LS03T
It's $221 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
Shop refurbished TVs, small kitchen appliances, soundbars, and streaming media players. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Refurb Samsung 65" 4K QLED Smart TV (2020) for $949 ($149 less than a new one).
Save on Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- These are mostly scratch & dent and also open-box items.
- Pictured is the scratch & dent Sony 75" X800H 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,024.29 (low by $174).
Prep for the big game with savings on TVs, headphones, laptops, monitors, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at BuyDig
- Pictured is the Open-Box Samsung Surround Sound Bar Home Rear Speaker Kit for $130 ($48 less than sealed unit).
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
- Pictured is Samsung FIT Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $34.99 ($40 off).
The non trade-in price named here is $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Choose your trade-in item from the drop down menu to see its value. (Trading in a Galaxy Watch yields the highest discount.)
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- SpO2, VO2 max, and heart-rate monitoring
- up to 1.4" 360x360 Super AMOLED display
- 1.15 GHz Samsung Exynos 9110 CPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Tizen OS 5.5
Save on over 40 refrigerators in a variety of colors and styles. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 27-cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator for $2,159.
Preorder from Samsung and you'll get a $100 credit to put towards an in-cart offer of already-discounted headphones, laptops, smartwatches, and more. Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Phantom Grey pictured).
- It should arrive in time for launch day (January 29).
- You'll also get a 4 month YouTube Premium subscription and a Samsung Galaxy Tag for free in-cart.
- If you preorder the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB Phone, you'll get $150 in credit; order the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Phone and you'll get $200 in credit.
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- 8-core 2.84GHz CPU
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZKAXAA
It's $10 under our November mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds of up to 550MB/s
- write speeds of up to 520MB/s
- Model: MZ-76E250B/AM
Sign In or Register