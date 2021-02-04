New
Samsung · 15 mins ago
Samsung The Terrace 55" 4K HDR 120Hz QLED UHD Smart TV
$3,000 $3,500
free shipping

That's $500 off list, and comes with extra savings as detailed below. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Look under "Your Special Offers" to add a free wall mount, and save $400 on the Samsung HW-LST70T soundbar.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR 10+
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Tizen smart apps
  • works with Alexa & Google Assistant
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: QN55LST7TAFXZA
  • UPC: 887276434681
  • Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
4K 55" HDR Smart TV
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Amazon 14% -- $2998 Buy Now
Walmart 14% -- $2998 Check Price
Samsung 14% -- $3000 Check Price