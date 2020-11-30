New
Samsung · 41 mins ago
Samsung The Serif 43" 4K HDR UHD QLED Smart TV (2020)
$800 $1,000
free shipping

It's $200 off list and the best price we could find.

Features
  • ambient mode
  • modern I-shaped design
  • 100% color volume with Quantum Dot
  • NFC technology on TV
  • detachable floor stand
  • compatible with Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant
  • 120 motion rate
  • Model: QN43LS01TAFXZA
↑ less
Details
Comments
