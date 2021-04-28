It's the lowest price we could find by $329. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Echo-and-Optics via Amazon.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- 240Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and USB 2.0 port
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
- Model: QN65LS03AAFXZA
Published 37 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- HDR
- smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
It's a $100 drop from our August mention and the best price we could find today by $231. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Shipping is $99, but Plus members get free shipping.
- 75" 3840x2160 (2160p) 4K native resolution flat display
- HDR; HDR 10+
- Dolby Digital Plus sound
- 4 HDMI ports; USB
- Smart TV powered by Tizen
- Model: UN75RU9000FXZA
You'd pay at least $219 more at other stores such as Walmart and B&H Photo Video. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by five-star-buy via eBay.
- 7680x4320 (8K) native resolution
- Quantum HDR 16X (HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG)
- AMD FreeSync
- stream 4K video sources like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube
- built-in Bixby and Alexa, compatible with Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI; 2 USB ports
- Model: QN65Q800TAFXZA
That's $251 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328 feet
That's a low by at least $42. Buy Now at Amazon
- Over 70 mile range
- Easy-lock fold-out UHF reflector
- Snap-lock elements
- 75-ohm matching transformer
- Receives TV broadcasts including 4K, 8K and 1080 HDTV
- Model: ANT751E
- UPC: 044476064524
Save on Samsung, Sony, LG, and more including QLED, NanoCell, panels, and sizes up to 85". Shop Now at Crutchfield
- These are mostly scratch & dent and also open-box items.
- Pictured is the scratch & dent Samsung 65" Q70T 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $990.94 ($107 off).
Shop and save on antennas, mounts, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the 1byone HD Digital Amplified TV Antenna for $10.99 (a low by $8).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Shop over 5,000 shoes, tees, hoodies, and more. Kids' styles start at $7, women's as low as $8, and men's from $10. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the understated PUMA Men's Enzo 2 Training Shoes in Red for $30 (a low by $27).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $42.49 (via "PICKRMOM", refurb low by $23).
That's tied with our February mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $10.) Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds of up to 550MB/s
- write speeds of up to 520MB/s
- Model: MZ-76E250B/AM
That's $149 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 8-core processor
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 12MP camera
- Model: SMN975U
Although it requires a new line on an Unlimited plan, it's the best trade in discount and overall price we've seen for this phone. Shop Now at Verizon
- A new line on an Unlimited plan is required to get this deal.
- Up to $800 will be credited to your account over 24-30 months. (varies with trade in device, including damaged phones)
- Plus, receive a $100 Verizon Gift Card when you port-in your existing phone number from another wireless carrier.
- Select colors may be backordered.
That's $30 less than our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. It's also $40 less than you'd pay from Total Wireless direct. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Shipping varies by zip, but tends to be around $5.
- 6.4" 1080x2340 Super AMOLED display
- 25MP main camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TWSAS506DCSCNP
