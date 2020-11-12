New
Samsung The Frame 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV (2020)
$1,369 $2,000
free shipping

It's a $129 drop from last month's mention and the best price we could find by $529.

  • Sold by Echo-and-Optics via eBay.
  • designed to look like a frame with automatic and customizable art
  • ambient mode mimics the wall behind it
  • Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatible
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • Smart TV by TIZEN (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more)
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: QN65LS03TAFXZA
  • UPC: 887276405964
  Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Samsung The Frame 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV (2020)
$1,898 $2,000
free shipping

It's $102 under list price.

Verified: 11/12/2020 · Save $102 off list · Free Shipping

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 31% -- $1369 Buy Now
Amazon 5% -- $1898 Check Price
Samsung   $1500 (exp 2 wks ago) -- Check Price