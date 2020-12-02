New
eBay · 24 mins ago
Samsung The Frame 50" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV (2020)
$899 $1,198
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $299. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Echo-and-Optics via eBay.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • HDR 10+
  • 4 HDMI ports; USB
  • Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa support
  • access to streaming services (Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Prime, etc.)
  • Model: QN50LS03TA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
50" 4K HDR Smart TV
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 24% $899 (exp 24 mins ago) $899 Buy Now