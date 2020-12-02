That's the best deal we could find by $299. Buy Now at eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR 10+
- 4 HDMI ports; USB
- Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa support
- access to streaming services (Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Prime, etc.)
- Model: QN50LS03TA
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- HDR
- smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- 2 HDMI ports
- HLG, HDR 10+
- Model: UN50TU7000FXZA
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Quantum HDR
- 120Hz native refresh rate
- Real Game Enhancer+
- built-in Alexa and Bixby
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: QN75Q70TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276390857
- designed to look like a frame with automatic and customizable art
- ambient mode mimics the wall behind it
- Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatible
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Smart TV by TIZEN (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more)
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN65LS03TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276405964
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI ports
- 2 USB ports
- Model: 4T-C70BK2UD
- BU (brilliant Uncirculated)
- random date
- minted between 1957 and 1968
- .2354-oz. bullion
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- In Black/White.
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
