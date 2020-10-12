New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung TU8000 65" 4K Crystal Ultra HD HDR Smart TV
$598 $1,200
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save. That's $602 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • works w/ Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant
  • 3 HDMI & 2 USB 2.0 ports
  • HDR10, HDR10+, HLG support
  • 802.11ac & Bluetooth 4.2
  • Model: UN65TU8000
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
65" 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 50% -- $598 Buy Now