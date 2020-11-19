You'd pay $30 more at other stores such as Sam's Club. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1080p HD video w/ two-way audio
- 24-hour cloud storage
- advanced object detection
- Android and iOS compatibility
- Model: GP-U999COVLBDA
Expires 12/2/2020
Published 55 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Take 40% off with coupon code "YEBCIMKP". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ASAITEKE Direct via Amazon.
- 1080p to 4k resolution
- 140° wide angle lens
- hidden WiFi camera
- microSD card slot
- motion detection
- app notifications
- night vision
- Model: SK001
Apply coupon code "FYLOT7ZA" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 9aboyy Store via Amazon.
- 150° wide angle
- motion activated
- IR night vision
- built-in magnet
- 300mAh rechargeable battery
Take 50% off with coupon code "YB34AUKI". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by NGTeco via Amazon.
- supports TF card and cloud storage
- multiple account sharing
- motion detection
- app notifications
- 2.4GHz wireless
- 2-way audio
- night vision
- IP66 rating
- Model: NG-C400
There are almost 30,000 items on offer here, across categories like appliances, electronics, holiday decor, power tools, and more. Many items are also eligible for other offers, which are marked below the item. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup, or pad your order to over $45, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
The more you spend, the more you'll save in this sale, as detailed below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- You can save
- $300 on orders of $1,999 to $2,498
- $350 on $2,499 to $2,998
- $400 on $2,999 to $3,498
- $450 on $3,499 to $3,998
- $500 on $3,999 to $4,998
- $600 on $4,999 to $5,998
- $700 when you spend $5,999 or more
- Discount will be applied proportionally across all eligible items.
- Pictured is the Frigidaire 30" Smooth Surface 5 Elements 5-cubic foot Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range for $799 ($400 off).
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the shipping fee.
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- standard (SAE) and metric
- polished chrome
- Model: 81680
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best we've seen, a current low of $560, and $460 under last month's mention. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Navy Blue pictured).
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.5" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
- triple camera system
- Model: SM-G781UZBMXAA
Upgrade your phone and save! You'll get a $30 instant credit for accessories, four months of YouTube premium and 6 months of Spotify premium free with this purchase. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in (up to $710 off).
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $440 off.
- Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
That's $155 under last month's mention and a $285 low today. Buy Now at Samsung
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A716UZKNXAA
