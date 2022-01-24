That's $721 below Samsung's direct price for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Quantum HDR 24X
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Tizen Smart TV
- Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: QN75QN85AAFXZA
- UPC: 887276510385
It's $502 off the list price and the best deal we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- mobile optimized screen w/ portrait/landscape rotation
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Quantum HDR
- 3 HDMI & 2 USB ports
- 4.1ch 60W Speakers
- Model: QN43LS05TAFXZA
It's the best price we could find by $63, a $36 drop in price since our December mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 54.6" 4K 3840x2160 (2160p) resolution LCD display
- Hdr10, HDR10+ and HLG support
- Tizen Smart platform
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assisstant, and Bixby
- 3HDMI Type-A ; 2 USB ports
- Model: UN55AU8000
That's the lowest price we could find by $399 and an all-time low for this weather-resistant patio big screen. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Tizen smart apps
- works with Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN55LST7TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276434681
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10+
- Tizen smart platform
- two HDMI ports
- Model: UN50TU700DFXZA
Shop discounts on TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony in a range of sizes and features. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung 7 Series UN43TU7000FXZA 43" 4K LED UHD Smart TV for $350.
Save on three very large sizes of two series of very high-definition TVs – deals start from $2,799.99. Shop Now at Samsung
It's 40% off for a $330 savings. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- Android OS
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: 70S434
Shop TVs from Westinghouse, Element, Hisense, RCA, Vizio, Samsung, TCL, LG, and Sony, in a range of sizes and options. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 43" 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV with HDR for $290 ($60 off).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Save on big brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Bosch. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw Kit for $202 at checkout (low by $47).
That's a savings of $12 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Grey
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- 2 zippered side pockets
- zippered main pocket
Factoring in the free case, that's the best deal we could find by $58. Buy Now at Samsung
- Freestyle case automatically added at checkout and shipped separately.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- 5W woofer
- optimizes screen size, auto-focuses, and levels the image even when pointed on an angle
- compatible w/ streaming apps & voice assistants (Alexa is built in)
- Model: SP-LSP3BLAXZA
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
It's $20 cheaper than a refurb we could find via another seller. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
