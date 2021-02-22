New
Samsung
Samsung QN55Q90TAFXZA 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV (2020)
$1,500 $1,800
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Quantum HDR 16x
  • Tizen smart apps
  • works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
  • 2 USB ports
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: QN55Q90TAFXZA
  • UPC: 887276402178
Amazon
Samsung SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED Q90T Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array 16X Quantum HDR 12X Smart TV with
$1,498 $1,598
Features
  • DIRECT FULL ARRAY 16X* (75", 65" & 55"): Fine control of the lighting zones behind the screen, further improve the richness of the blacks to whites.
  • ULTRA VIEWING ANGLE: Engineered to reduce glare and enhance color, providing a vibrant picture no matter where you sit.
  • QUANTUM HDR 16X: A wider range of brightness and color come together for a strikingly vivid and cinematic picture.Standby Power Consumption:0.5
  • OBJECT TRACKING SOUND: Two top and two bottom built-in TV speakers adjust the sound to follow the action.
  • QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.
  • ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote. If you have hands-free enabled just say, "Alexa" and ask a question.
  • Dimensions w/o Stand(WxHxD): 48.3" x 27.8" x 1.4" | Dimensions w/ Stand(WxHxD): 48.3" x 31.3" x 9.3" | Stand Size(WxHxD): 13.5" x 9.5" x 9.3"
  • Model: QN55Q90TAFXZA
  • UPC: 887276402178

Walmart
Samsung SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED Q90T Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array 16X Quantum HDR 12X Smart TV with
$1,498 $1,598
Features
  • DIRECT FULL ARRAY 16X* (75", 65" & 55"): Fine control of the lighting zones behind the screen, further improve the richness of the blacks to whites.
  • ULTRA VIEWING ANGLE: Engineered to reduce glare and enhance color, providing a vibrant picture no matter where you sit.
  • QUANTUM HDR 16X: A wider range of brightness and color come together for a strikingly vivid and cinematic picture.Standby Power Consumption:0.5
  • OBJECT TRACKING SOUND: Two top and two bottom built-in TV speakers adjust the sound to follow the action.
  • QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.
  • ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote. If you have hands-free enabled just say, "Alexa" and ask a question.
  • Dimensions w/o Stand(WxHxD): 48.3" x 27.8" x 1.4" | Dimensions w/ Stand(WxHxD): 48.3" x 31.3" x 9.3" | Stand Size(WxHxD): 13.5" x 9.5" x 9.3"
  • Model: QN55Q90TAFXZA
  • UPC: 887276402178

Walmart 6% $1598 (exp 1 mo ago) $1498 Buy Now
Amazon 6% $1498 (exp 2 wks ago) $1498 Check Price
Samsung 16% -- $1500 Check Price