New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Samsung Q90T Series 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$1,799 $2,198
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $399. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by ielectrica via eBay
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HLG, HDR 10+, Quantum HDR 16x
  • Smart TV apps
  • 4 x HDMI ports
  • 2 x USB ports
  • works w/ Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant
  • Model: QN65Q90TAFXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
65" 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $1799 Buy Now
BuyDig   $1998 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $1998 (exp 3 days ago) -- Check Price
Dell Home   $2498 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price