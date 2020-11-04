It's the lowest price we could find by at least $859. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Echo-and-Optics via eBay.
- 7680x4320 (8K) resolution
- Quantum Processor
- built-in Bixby intelligent voice assistant
- 4 HDMI inputs
- HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Model: QN82Q800TA
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by wholesale_connection via eBay.
- 2160p resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- Crystal Processor 4K
- 20W speakers
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
That's the lowest price we could find by $91, outside of price-matching retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- designed to look like a frame with automatic and customizable art
- ambient mode mimics the wall behind it
- Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatible
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Smart TV by TIZEN (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more)
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN65LS03TA
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- built in Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports
- 3 HDMI 2.0 ports
- Model: UN55TU8000
You'd pay $551 more directly from Samsung. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iElectrica via eBay.
- 2160p 4K UHD
- Quantum Processor Lite
- 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports
- Model: QN85Q60TAFXZA
Save on a range of models with sizes from 32" to 85". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 58" Class Q60T 4K QLED UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $799.99 ($100 off)
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on refurbished TVs from Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Plus, find deals on a range of mounts and antennae. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- The majority of these items carry a 90-day warranty.
That's a $70 drop in two weeks, a $30 low today, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10 & HLG support
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
- Model: KD65X750H
- UPC: 027242919969
That's $15 under what you'd pay for a new one at Worx direct.It's $4 less than the next best price for this item in new condition from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
It's $337 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- compact drill/driver
- 1/4" impact driver
- 4.5" / 5" grinder
- oscillating multi-tool
- 6.5" circular saw
- compact jobsite blower
- reciprocating saw
- 1/2-gallon wet/dry portable vac
- LED work light
- jobsite Bluetooth speaker
- two 20V Max li-ion batteries
- 12V/20V Max li-ion charger
- 2 contractor bags
- Model: DCK1020D2
- UPC: 885911533904
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
That's the best price we could find by $20, although most major retailers charge around $130 and above. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Yellow.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- The discount applies in cart.
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $550 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. That's $100 less than our pre-order mention (which also required a trade-in), and is the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- You'll also score the MOGA XP5-X Controller and a 3 month Game Pass Ultimate for free.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- In several colors (Mystic Black pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
- S Pen
That's up to $700 off the list price of this recently released phone (this August), and the best we've ever seen for this model (our Prime day mention was $750 with Prime). Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
