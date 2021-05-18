Samsung Q70T QN65Q70TAFXZA 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $999

That's the best deal we could find by $299. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Quantum HDR
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Tizen smart apps
- compatible w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
- Ambient mode
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI ports
- Model: QN65Q70TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276390963
Walmart charges $83 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Tizen smart apps
- built in Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI 2.0 ports and 2 USB ports
- Model: UN55TU8000FXZA
Save on four models in various sizes from 65" to 98". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 QN55Q900RBFXZA 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,700 off list).
That's $251 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328 feet
That's a low by at least $42. Buy Now at Amazon
- Over 70 mile range
- Easy-lock fold-out UHF reflector
- Snap-lock elements
- 75-ohm matching transformer
- Receives TV broadcasts including 4K, 8K and 1080 HDTV
- Model: ANT751E
- UPC: 044476064524
Most sellers charge close to $200. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1366x768 native resolution
- 3 HDMI ports
- voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: 32S335
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
Over 1,000 items are discounted, making it easy to hit the $30 threshold to get the extra 20% off (automatically, in-cart). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Busenitz Vulc II Shoes for $28.79 in-cart (low by $41).
That's an $8 drop from our mention earlier this week, the best price we could find for a refurb by $36, and a new best price we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured)
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's $40 under the cost of buying direct from Simple Mobile. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Shipping varies by zip, but tends to be around $5.
- 6.4" 1080x2340 Super AMOLED display
- 25MP main camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SMSAS506DGSCNP
It's a $28 low for the tablet alone; it's also the same price as an open-box model we listed last week (this is factory-sealed.) Buy Now at Sam's Club
- This is available for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Pick up at your local Club to avoid the $5 shipping fee.
- 5MP camera
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- Model: SM-T290NZKCXAR
Shop a selection of microwaves to upgrade to faster and easier cooking. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 1.1-Cu. Ft. Countertop Microwave w/ Grilling Element for $169 ($80 off the list price).
It's $102 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.
- MOTION RATE 240: Minimizes motion blur on screen, so action-packed movies and sports stay smooth and crisp. Native refresh rate: 120Hz
- AMBIENT MODE+: Blends into your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance info.
- Quantum HDR: Expands the range of color and detail beyond what's possible on HDTVs.
- Dual LED: A system of dedicated warm and cool LED backlights enhance contrast details.
- ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote. If you have hands-free enabled just say, "Alexa" and ask a question.
- Dimensions w/o Stand(WxHxD): 57.1" x 32.6" x 2.3" | Dimensions w/ Stand(WxHxD): 57.1" x 35.7" x 11.4" | Stand Size(WxHxD): 2.7" x 8" x 11.4"
- Model: QN65Q70TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276390963
It's $2 under list price.
