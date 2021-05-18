Samsung Q70T QN65Q70TAFXZA 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $999
eBay · 20 mins ago
Samsung Q70T QN65Q70TAFXZA 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$999 $1,300
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $299. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Quantum HDR
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Tizen smart apps
  • compatible w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
  • Ambient mode
  • 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI ports
  • Model: QN65Q70TAFXZA
  • UPC: 887276390963
4K 65" HDR Smart TV Under $1000
Samsung 65" Q70T Series 4K HDR UHD Smart TV w/ Alexa for $1,198
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Samsung 65" Q70T Series 4K HDR UHD Smart TV w/ Alexa
$1,198 $1,300
free shipping

It's $102 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.
  • MOTION RATE 240: Minimizes motion blur on screen, so action-packed movies and sports stay smooth and crisp. Native refresh rate: 120Hz
  • AMBIENT MODE+: Blends into your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance info.
  • Quantum HDR: Expands the range of color and detail beyond what's possible on HDTVs.
  • Dual LED: A system of dedicated warm and cool LED backlights enhance contrast details.
  • ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote. If you have hands-free enabled just say, "Alexa" and ask a question.
  • Dimensions w/o Stand(WxHxD): 57.1" x 32.6" x 2.3" | Dimensions w/ Stand(WxHxD): 57.1" x 35.7" x 11.4" | Stand Size(WxHxD): 2.7" x 8" x 11.4"
  • Model: QN65Q70TAFXZA
  • UPC: 887276390963
Samsung 65" Q70T Series 4K HDR UHD Smart TV w/ Alexa for $1,298
Walmart · 3 mos ago
Samsung 65" Q70T Series 4K HDR UHD Smart TV w/ Alexa
$1,298 $1,300
free shipping w/ $35

It's $2 under list price.

Features
  • QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.
  • MOTION RATE 240: Minimizes motion blur on screen, so action-packed movies and sports stay smooth and crisp. Native refresh rate: 120Hz
  • AMBIENT MODE+: Blends into your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance info.
  • Quantum HDR: Expands the range of color and detail beyond what's possible on HDTVs.
  • Dual LED: A system of dedicated warm and cool LED backlights enhance contrast details.
  • ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote. If you have hands-free enabled just say, "Alexa" and ask a question.
  • Dimensions w/o Stand(WxHxD): 57.1" x 32.6" x 2.3" | Dimensions w/ Stand(WxHxD): 57.1" x 35.7" x 11.4" | Stand Size(WxHxD): 2.7" x 8" x 11.4"
  • Model: QN65Q70TAFXZA
  • UPC: 887276390963
eBay 23% -- $999 Buy Now
Amazon 7% $1143 (exp 1 wk ago) $1198 Check Price
Walmart   $1098 (exp 3 mos ago) $1298 Check Price