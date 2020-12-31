That's $199 under what most retailers currently charge, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Echo-and-Optics via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HLG, HDR 10+, Quantum HDR
- Smart TV apps
- 4 x HDMI ports
- Model: QN85Q70TAFXZA
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $20 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- stream Apple TV+, Disney+, Google Play Movies, Hulu, Netflix, and more
- 120 motion rate (60Hz)
- 2 USB ports
- 2 HDMI inputs
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistants
- Model: UN50TU7000FXZA
Get ready for the college football national championship game and the Super Bowl, and save at least $196 under what most retailers are charging for it. Buy Now at eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution QLED display
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG
- 120Hz refresh rate
- dual LED backlight (warm & cool)
- Bixby intelligent voice assistant, Alexa & Google assistant support
- 802.11ac WiFi
- 4 HDMI ports; USB
- Model: QN55LS03TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276405919
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HLG, HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- USB, 2 HDMI ports
- Model: UN43NU6900BXZA
It's $202 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Ambient mode
- Quantum HDR
- Dual LED backlights
- Model: QN65Q70TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276390963
Save big bucks on big screens with a selection of 80 4K smart TVs from brands like Samsung, Westinghouse, LG, Toshiba, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 43" 4K LED UHD Smart Roku TV for $189.99 ($110 off).
That's a low by $9. Most retailers charge at least $245. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in White Gloss.
- TV is not included.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping charge.
- TV mount included
- LED lights
- fits screens up to 60"
- precut holes for media wiring
Apply coupon code "QQA210" to get this deal. That's $300 under our mention from yesterday and the best price we could find. Buy Now at BuyDig
- DLP laser projector w/ 2160p (4K) maximum resolution
- 100" ambient light-rejecting screen
- HDR10 & HLG
- Android Smart TV apps
- Google Assistant & Alexa compatibility
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: 100L5F
Shop nearly 50 discounted models. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the LG 50" Black 4K HDR Smart LED TV for $346.99 ($50 off).
- Most items ship free, although some incur shipping fees, which vary by model and location.
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's a low by $463 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.10GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11AHS0B200
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Samsung opens up reservations for their newest line of Galaxy smartphones with $50 ($60 if you use the Android Shop Samsung App, which is free) in credit for accessories ranging from smart watches, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- No payment required up front (this is just reserving a spot in the pre-order line). You are only charged when you place an order.
- You can also get a quote on eligible phones for trade-in (up to $700 off).
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $550 off.
- No guarantees, but we've usually seen added goodies with preorders, ranging from gift cards, more instant credit, free subscriptions to premium services (like Youtube or Spotify)
- This series is rumored to launch January 14 and release January 22.
