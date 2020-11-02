That's the best price we could find by $218. Buy Now at eBay
- 3840 x 2160 resolution
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Real Game Enhancer+
- built-in Alexa and Bixby
- 4 HDMI output ports
- Model: QN75Q70TAFXZA
That's $220 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by wholesale_connection via eBay.
- 2160p resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- Crystal Processor 4K
- 20W speakers
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
That's the lowest price we could find by $91, outside of price-matching retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- designed to look like a frame with automatic and customizable art
- ambient mode mimics the wall behind it
- Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatible
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Smart TV by TIZEN (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more)
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN65LS03TA
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- built in Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports
- 3 HDMI 2.0 ports
- Model: UN55TU8000
Save on a range of models with sizes from 32" to 85". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 58" Class Q60T 4K QLED UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $799.99 ($100 off)
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Order your holiday gifts and other purchases early to beat the rush and save thousands. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on refurbished TVs from Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Plus, find deals on a range of mounts and antennae. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- The majority of these items carry a 90-day warranty.
Shop Trolls, Marvel, Star Wars, and so much more, including figures and board games. Shop Now at eBay
- Click on the "Sale" tab in the dark blue bar to see these deals.
- Pictured is the Star Wars The Vintage Collection: First Order Stormtrooper Figure for $8.99 ($4 off).
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
The instant rebate combined with the $250 max trade-in value makes this the best price we've seen for this tablet by $220. Shop Now at Samsung
- Select the S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB option, then select your trade-in item (the 2nd Gen iPad Pro 12.9" tablet gives the max discount) to see this deal.
- Available in Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, or Chiffon Rose.
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- Android 10.0
- microSD card slot
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
That's up to $650 off the list price of this recently released phone (this August), and the best we've ever seen for this model (our Prime day mention was $750 with Prime last week). Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
Most stores charge $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
