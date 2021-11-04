That's a savings of $800 off list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution
- quantum HDR
- FreeSync premium pro
- works w/ Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa
- Model: QN75Q70AAFXZA
- UPC: 887276520827
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $200 under our September mention, $800 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Quantum HDR
- Built-in Alexa
- Dual LED backlights
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: QN85Q70AAFXZA
That's the lowest price we could find by $201. Buy Now at Amazon
- 84.5" 4K 3840x2160 (2160p) QLED display
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- FreeSync Premium Pro
- motion rate 240
- Dolby Audio
- Smart TV powered by Tizen with apps and full web browser
- 4 HDMI ports; USB
- built in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
- Model: QN85QN90AAFXZA
Watch all those holiday specials coming up that you don't want to miss and get the best price we could find by $63. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
- 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support
- low latency for gaming
- compatible with Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Model: UN50AU8000
That's the best deal we could find by $199, and $180 less than we saw in August. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by First Class TVs via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Quantum HDR, HDR10+, HLG
- Tizen smart apps
- Art mode
- 4 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
- Model: QN65LS03AAFXZA
- UPC: 887276522630
That's over half off ($350 off list) and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Target
- Available via in-store pickup only.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10
- Roku Smart OS
- works with Alexa, Google Assistant, AirPlay, more
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: E4FAB65R-T
There are almost 700 items to choose from, with TV accessories starting from $4, and TVs from $110. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the TCL 65" 4K HDR UHD Roku Smart TV for $499.99 (low by $19).
It includes five models to choose from, and prices start from $648. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sony X85J KD43X85J 43" 4K HDR LED HD Smart TV for $648 (low by $2, most charge $700 or more).
Save on Samsung, Sony, LG, and more including QLED, NanoCell, panels, and sizes up to 86". Shop Now at Crutchfield
- These are mostly scratch & dent and also open-box items.
- Pictured is the Samsung The Frame QN50LS03A 50" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $810 ($88 off).
Score Black Friday prices today. Save up to $800 The Frame TV, up to $230 off Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+, up tp $3,500 off 8K TVs, and much more. Shop Now at Samsung
Take advantage of Samsung's discount programs for first responders, military members, teachers, students, government workers, and more, with savings of up to 30% off. Plus, these discounts combine with many deals on the site for even further savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Some programs may require additional verification of your program affiliation during purchase.
Save on phones, tablets, laptops, and more. See some of the offers available below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 15% off Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ plus free earbuds.
- Up to $300 of computing bundles.
- 30% off Samsung Care+.
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11" Tablet from
$179.99$229.99.
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
Save on thirteen models. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung CRG9 49" UltraWide 32:9 1440p HDR 120Hz IPS Curved QLED Gaming Monitor for 1,049.99 ($150 low).
Save on laptops from $129, TVs from $380, cell phones from $69, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Samsung 34" 3,440x1,440 Freesync Ultrawide Gaming Monitor for $279 (low by $79).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $35 or more ship free.
That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Walmart
- selectively tune in or out environmental noise
- 11 hours playtime + 11 more w/ case
- premium sound by AKG
- Model: SM-R175NZKSXAR
That's a $3 drop from our mention last week and the best price we've seen. (Samsung direct charges $450 for a refurb.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Phone Caller via eBay.
More Offers
It's $802 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: Elevate your picture to 4K with machine based AI.
- MOTION XCELERATOR TURBO+: Exceptional motion enhancements up to 4K 120Hz.
- DUAL LED Backlight: Dedicated warm and cool LED backlights provide enhanced contrast.
- 100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: A billion stay-true shades of breathtaking color.* *QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.
- QUANTUM HDR: Go beyond HDTV with an expanded range of color.
- ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote. If you have hands-free enabled just say, "Alexa" and ask a question.
- Model: QN75Q70AAFXZA
- UPC: 887276520827
It's $817 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: Elevate your picture to 4K with machine based AI.
- MOTION XCELERATOR TURBO+: Exceptional motion enhancements up to 4K 120Hz.
- DUAL LED Backlight: Dedicated warm and cool LED backlights provide enhanced contrast.
- 100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: A billion stay-true shades of breathtaking color.* *QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.
- QUANTUM HDR: Go beyond HDTV with an expanded range of color.
- ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote. If you have hands-free enabled just say, "Alexa" and ask a question.
- Model: QN75Q70AAFXZA
- UPC: 887276520827
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|35%
|--
|$1483
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|34%
|--
|$1498
|Check Price
|Samsung
|34%
|--
|$1500
|Check Price
Sign In or Register