Samsung Pro Plus 128GB Class 10 U3 SDXC Card for $15

That's $4 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- read speeds up to 100MB/s & write speeds up to 90MB/s
- Model: MB-SD128H/AM
- UPC: 887276418353
-
Published 7 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That is $5 under the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K HD video recording
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- up to 30MB/s write speed
- Model: MB-MJ32GA/AM
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Clear Colors via Amazon.
- read speeds up to 100MB/s
- write speeds up tp 90MB/s
- Model: MB-MC512GA
Save on a range of memory cards and flash drives. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I U3 SD Card for $29.99 (most charge $40).
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
That's at least $10 less than buying these separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 70+ classic Super NES and NES games
- read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s
- smartphone app
- exclusive online offers
- 12-month Switch Family Membership via code
- Model: SDSQXAO-128G-GNCZN
- UPC: 619659171520, 619659162238
Save on four models in various sizes from 65" to 98". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 QN55Q900RBFXZA 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,700 off list).
Save on nine refurbished Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $175 when you trade in a qualifying item.
Save up to 35% off washers and dryers, up to $1,300 on 4K QLED TVs, and up to 70% off phone combos, among other offers. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on a brand name fridge with all the features you're looking for. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28-cu. ft. Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator for $2,399 ($1,100 off).
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
That's $3 less than our mention from last week, and a savings of $475 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Midnight Black or Ocean Blue at this price.
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
It's $100 below our mention from a day ago and a savings of $1,000 off list. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Stainless Steel/Full Depth at this price. (Counter Depth is available for $100 more.)
- FlexZone drawer with adjustable divider and four different temperature settings
- WiFi and Bixby enabled
- slide-in and flip-up shelving
- Energy Star certified
- Model: RF28R7201SR/AA
Save on a selection of over 40 washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung WV60M9900AV/A5 6.0-Cu. Ft. Smart Washer with Flexwash for $1,299 ($700 off).
More Offers
- UNLEASH EXTREME SPEED: Extremely fast read/write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s respectively support dynamic burst shots and smooth 4K UHD video
- CHOOSE YOUR SPACE: Capacities available in 256GB, 128GB, 64GB, and 32GB to match your storage necessities
- MULTI PROOF RELIABLITY: Protection that stands up to the expectations of professionals. Highly durable card with comprehensive 7 proof protection guards against the elements
- WORLD'S NO.1 FLASH MEMORY BRAND: All firmware and components, including Samsung's world renowned DRAM and NAND, are produced in house, allowing end to end integration for quality you can trust
- BUILT FOR PROFESSIONALS: PRO Plus offers extreme performance in a variety of capacities, with robust reliability making this SD card the ideal choice for professional photographers and other digital media professionals
- Model: MB-SD128H/AM
- UPC: 887276418353
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Samsung
|21%
|--
|$15
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|--
|$23
|Check Price
Sign In or Register