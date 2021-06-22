Samsung Pro Endurance 32GB micro SD Card w/ Adapter for $8

This is price-matched all over at $5 off list, but why not get it straight from the horse's mouth? (Ew.) Buy Now at Samsung
- 4K HD video recording
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- up to 30MB/s write speed
- Model: MB-MJ32GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260174
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
It's $9 under what Samsung charges direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME256HA/AM
- UPC: 887276373331
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Clear Colors via Amazon.
- read speeds up to 100MB/s
- write speeds up tp 90MB/s
- Model: MB-MC512GA
Save on cards from Sandisk, PNY, and Lexar Memory with Prime member exclusive prices. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $28.99 (low by $5)
Save on a range of memory cards and flash drives. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I U3 SD Card for $33 (most charge $40).
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 120MB/s
- Model: SDSQUA4-400G-GN6MA
- UPC: 619659183288
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 160MB/s read speeds
- up to 90MB/s write speeds
- Model: SDSQXA1-128G-GN6MA
Save on four models in various sizes from 65" to 98". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 QN55Q900RBFXZA 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,700 off list).
Save up to 35% off washers and dryers, up to $1,300 on 4K QLED TVs, and up to 70% off phone combos, among other offers. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on nine refurbished Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $175 when you trade in a qualifying item.
Tired of the most common white, almond, black, or stainless finishes available for a fridge? Customize the look of your next refrigerator with a bespoke exterior and save up to $740. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Full-Depth Refrigerator for $3,098.96 ($700 off).
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
That's $472 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Midnight Black.
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
That's $81 under the best price we could find for a retail-boxed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
That's the best deal we've seen for a refurb – a $5 drop since last month and the lowest price for a refurb now by $16. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty info is available.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
More Offers
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- DESIGNED FOR VIDEO MONITORING: Samsung MicroSDXC PRO is specifically designed for video monitoring cameras including dash cams, surveillance & security cams, body cams, etc.
- ULTRA-FAST READ WRITE SPEEDS: Up to 100MB/s read and 30MB/s write speeds handles large video files quickly and seamlessly
- HIGHER ENDURANCE: Continuous recording up to 25x longer than speed-focused cards gives you long-lasting, best-in-class endurance up to 43,800 hours of 4K and Full HD (1080p) recording and playback
- BUILT TO LAST RELIABILITY: Shock proof memory card is also water proof, temperature proof, x-ray proof and magnetic proof
- 5-YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: 5-year limited warranty; Warranty for SD adapter is limited to 1 year
- Model: MB-MJ32GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260174
