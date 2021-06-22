Samsung Pro Endurance 32GB micro SD Card w/ Adapter for $8
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Pro Endurance 32GB micro SD Card w/ Adapter
$7.99 $13
free shipping

This is price-matched all over at $5 off list, but why not get it straight from the horse's mouth? (Ew.) Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • 4K HD video recording
  • up to 100MB/s read speed
  • up to 30MB/s write speed
  • Model: MB-MJ32GA/AM
  • UPC: 887276260174
Details
Comments
  Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Amazon 38% $9 (exp 6 mos ago) $8 Buy Now
Samsung 38% -- $8 Check Price
Walmart   -- $17 Check Price
Newegg   $18 (exp 2 yrs ago) -- Check Price