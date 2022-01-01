That's $205 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. (For further comparison, that's $255 under our mention from two days ago for a new unit.) Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Samsung’s largest 1000R gaming monitor
- 49" 5120x1440 curved QLED display
- 240Hz max refresh rate
- Samsung HDR 1000
- Nvidia G-Sync sompatibility
- HDMI & 3 USB 3.0 inputs
- Model: LC49G97TSSNXDC
-
Expires 1/1/2022
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
Save on over 25 models, in sizes from 24" to as large as 49". Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Odyssey G3 Series 27" 1080p Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (low by $80).
It's the best deal we could find by $350. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 2 to 4 weeks.
- 5120x1440 (super ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync2 variable refresh w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 1 HDMI, 2 DisplayPort, and 4 USB ports
- Model: LC49RG90SSNXZA
It's $350 under our mention from earlier this year, a total savings of $600, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Samsung’s largest 1000R gaming monitor
- 49" 5120x1440 curved QLED display
- 240Hz max refresh rate
- Samsung HDR 1000
- Nvidia G-Sync sompatibility
- HDMI & 3 USB 3.0 inputs
- Model: LC49G97TSSNXDC
It's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- height adjustable stand
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 32QN55T-B
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
Clip the on-page coupon to save $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lepow Innovation via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 178° full viewing angle
- 2 built-in speakers
- Type C port, mini HDMI port, and mini DP port
- supports duplicate mode and extended mode as a second screen
- Model: C2S Gray
Clip the on-page coupon for a savings of $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Idea-Fopo via Amazon.
- adjustable stand
- for 13" to 16" monitors
- HDMI/Type-C/USB-A ports
- see product description for list of compatible devices
- Model: S12
Get the gifts you really wanted for Christmas. Choose from electronics, tools, home, sports, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Shop deals on hundreds of items, including apparel, electronics, household items, tools, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on hundreds of deals including home items, electronics, computers, groceries, apparel, exercise and sports equipment, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on batteries, radios, drones, RC boats, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Contixo T1 with Remote Control Racing Speedboat for $42.99 (low by $7)
Shop and save up to $230 on tablets. Prices start at $500 for the WiFi option. Shop Now at Samsung
- Have a device to trade? Get up to $450 in credit depending on the model.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Save $102 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- bass booster
- LED party lights
- connects to multiple devices via Bluetooth
- USB input
- Model: MX-T40/ZA
It's the best price we've seen (the previous all-time low cost $500 more during Black Friday week.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2.84GHz octa-core processor
- 7.6" 2208x1768 AMOLED main screen
- 7.4" 832x2268 cover screen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP rear camera
- 10 MP cover camera
- Android 11 One UI 3.1.1 OS
- Model: SM-F926UZGAXAA
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
More Offers
It's $350 under our mention from earlier this year, a total savings of $600, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Samsung’s largest 1000R gaming monitor
- 49" 5120x1440 curved QLED display
- 240Hz max refresh rate
- Samsung HDR 1000
- Nvidia G-Sync sompatibility
- HDMI & 3 USB 3.0 inputs
- Model: LC49G97TSSNXDC
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Woot! An Amazon Company
|53%
|--
|$745
|Buy Now
|Samsung
|37%
|$1350 (exp 9 mos ago)
|$1000
|Check Price
Sign In or Register