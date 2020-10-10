New
Samsung HW-Q70T 330W 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar System
$399 $700
That's the best price we could find from a reliable seller by at least $221, although most sellers charge $698 or more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by ielectrica via eBay.
Features
  • supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
  • Q-Symphony allowing synchronization with select Samsung QLED TVs
  • built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
  • 6.5" woofer
  • 160-watt built-in amplifier
  • compatible with Samsung SmartThings
  • Model: HW-Q70T/ZA
