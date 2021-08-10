Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Android Smartphone for Verizon for $1,100
eBay · 34 mins ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Android Smartphone for Verizon
$1,100 $1,800
free shipping

That's $350 less than what you'd pay for a new, unlocked model via Samsung. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by cellfeee via eBay
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor
  • 7.6" 2208x1768 AMOLED 2X display (folded 6.2")
  • 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • Android OS
  • Model: SM-F916UZKAXAA
