Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $800 in cart

It's $200 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find by $150, and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via Amazon.
- In Mystic Bronze.
- 6.7" Super AMOLED touch display w/ folding glass assistance
- 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage
- 10MP front camera, 12MP rear camera
- Bixby voice assistance
- Android 10
- Model: SM-F707UZNAXAA
-
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
That's $5 under last week's refurb mention, the best we've seen in any condition, and $575 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's $401 less than you'd pay for a new one in a sealed package from Verizon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core 2.8GHz + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP & 10MP cameras
- Android 11 OS
- Model: SMG996UZKV
That's a low by $50 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- In Midnight Black
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
That is about $561 below what you'd pay for a new one and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered "B stock" and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- Available in Aurora Black or Platinum Gray.
- Sold by bidallies via Amazon.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
That's a huge savings. You'll pay $350 direct from Motorola. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires a new line of service. Bill credits will be spread out over 24-months ($22.91/mo.).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor
- 48MP main sensor and quad pixel camera; 16MP front
- 6.7" CinemaVision display (1080 x 2520)
- side fingerprint reader
- Android 10
That's $320 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Aurora Silver.
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
You'd pay $400 for it new elsewhere.
Update: It's now $149.89. Buy Now at eBay
- In White (for this price)
- Sold by cellularstream via eBay
- No warranty information is provided
Take an extra 15% off Certified Refurb Bose headphones, speakers, and subwoofers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $113.90 after in-cart discount ($86 off list).
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the best price we've ever seen and a low now by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (White pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
It's $80 off the list price and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- reversible door
- removable drawers
- adjustable door bins and shelves
- child lock
- door alarm
- convertible zone can convert from freezer to fridge
- Model: RZ11M7074SA
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
Save on a selection of over 40 washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung WV60M9900AV/A5 6.0-Cu. Ft. Smart Washer with Flexwash for $1,299 ($700 off).
That's a low by $1,001, although most charge $6,498. It's $550 below last week's mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
- Tizen smart TV interface with voice control and Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
- 100" to 130" screen size support
- Bluetooth headphone support
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- 40W 4.2-channel audio
- 3 HDMI ports and USB
- Model: SP-LSP9TFAXZA
More Offers
It's $250 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.7" Super AMOLED touch display w/ folding glass assistance
- 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage
- 10MP front camera, 12MP rear camera
- Bixby voice assistance
- Android 10
- Model: SM-F707UZNAXAA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|44%
|--
|$800
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|20%
|$1200 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$950
|Check Price
Sign In or Register