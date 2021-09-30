That's the lowest price we could find by $149. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- water resistant
- Bluetooth connectivity
- holistic health monitoring
- 1.4" Super AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass DX display
- Tizen Based Wearable OS 5.5
- Model: SM-R840NZSAXAR
Published 31 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Clip the 20% off coupon and apply code "29CZYZFO" to save a total of $25. That's $2 less than our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Kospet Direct via Amazon.
- 20 sport modes
- heart rate monitor
- IP68 waterproof rating
- alarms and notifications
- compatible with iOS or Android 5.1 or higher
Save on a selection of laptops, iPads, iPhones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" M1 Laptop w/ 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $1,044 after in-cart discount ($256 off).
It's $150 under list, $59 under our June mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at QVC
- It's available in Black (pictured) and Blue.
- notifications
- tracks heart rate, stress, estimated sleep and Pulse Ox
- multiple global navigation satellite systems
- night vision compatibility, waypoint projection, and dual-position GPS format
- built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter
- Model: 010-02293
Apply coupon code "DNEWS866921" to get the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at UntilGone
- message and call alerts
- health monitor
- dust, sweat, and splashproof
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's a buck under our mention from March, it's the lowest price we could find by $11, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That's a savings of $4 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 100MB/s & write speeds up to 90MB/s
- Model: MB-SD128H/AM
- UPC: 887276418353
That's a savings of $180 off list price. Buy Now at Groupon
- in-line remote
- Model: EO-IG955BSEGUS
Target charges $400. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
That's $40 less than you'd pay for the US version direct from Samsung, and the best price we could find for this international model by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- This is the international model and has no warranty in the US.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- Model: SM-R180
