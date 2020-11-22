New
eBay · 18 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth Smartwatch
$150 $299
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen and $50 less than a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay with a 1-year warranty.
  • This item is new but missing the original packaging.
Features
  • 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
  • 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
  • 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Samsung
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Microsoft Store · 3 wks ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth Smartwatch
from $150
free shipping

It's $35 under our mention from three weeks ago, the lowest price we could find today by $100, and the best deal we've seen. Shop Now at Microsoft Store

Tips
  • The 40mm is $149.99.
  • The 44mm is $169.99
  • Available in several colors (Aqua Black pictured).
Features
  • 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
  • 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
  • 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
↑ less
Shop Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 49% $190 (exp 6 mos ago) $150 Buy Now
Woot! An Amazon Company   $220 (exp 4 mos ago) -- Check Price