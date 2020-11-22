That's the best price we've seen and $50 less than a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay with a 1-year warranty.
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
-
-
-
That's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is new but is missing the original packaging.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SM-R800NZSCXAR
It's $35 under our mention from three weeks ago, the lowest price we could find today by $100, and the best deal we've seen. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- The 40mm is $149.99.
- The 44mm is $169.99
- Available in several colors (Aqua Black pictured).
That's the best price we could find by $51, although most stores charge $279 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It is expected back in stock December 18.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SMR800NZSAXAR
It's $82 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- No warranty information is available.
- 1.3" AMOLED touchscreen
- 1GHz Exynos 7270 dual-core processor
- 4GB memory
- 802.11n wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Samsung Tizen OS
- Model: SM-R760NDAAXAR
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Amazon is already taking up to $69 off several recently released Apple Watch Series 6 models for some of the lowest prices we've seen. Grab the 40mm model from $330 or the 44mm model from $380. Shop Now at Amazon
- Some size/ color variations drop at checkout.
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones, watches, keyboards, and more. Shop Now at eBay
These go for $17 or more at major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- available in several colors (Red/White pictured)
- mostly in large sizes
- sold by ASICS via eBay
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $155 under last month's mention and a $285 low today. Buy Now at Samsung
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A716UZKNXAA
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
