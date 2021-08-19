Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm Bluetooth Smartwatch for $130
New
eBay · 18 mins ago
Certified Refurb Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm GPS Smart Watch
$130 $270
free shipping

That's $45 under the best price we could find for a new one, although most retailers charge at least $220. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Samsung via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
  • 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
  • 0.75GB RAM & 4GB storage
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Model: SM-R820NZKAXAR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Samsung
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 51% $195 (exp 1 yr ago) $130 Buy Now
Sam's Club   $210 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price