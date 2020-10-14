New
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm GPS Smartwatch (2020)
$365 $480
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Samsung

  • In Silver or Black
  • 1.15 GHz Samsung Exynos 9110 CPU
  • 1.4" 360x360 Super AMOLED display
  • 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
  • SpO2, VO2 max, and heart-rate monitoring
  • Tizen OS 5.5
  • Model: SM-R845UZSAXAR
