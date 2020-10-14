That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Samsung
- In Silver or Black
- 1.15 GHz Samsung Exynos 9110 CPU
- 1.4" 360x360 Super AMOLED display
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- SpO2, VO2 max, and heart-rate monitoring
- Tizen OS 5.5
- Model: SM-R845UZSAXAR
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Most stores are charging $90 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SMR800NZSAXAR
It's $82 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- No warranty information is available.
- 1.3" AMOLED touchscreen
- 1GHz Exynos 7270 dual-core processor
- 4GB memory
- 802.11n wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Samsung Tizen OS
- Model: SM-R760NDAAXAR
Add to your cart to see the price drop. That's $97 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies
- 1.1" 360x360 AMOLED display
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Bluetooth 4.2 + NFC
- Model: SM-R500NZKAXAR
Most stores charge at least $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- available in Rose Gold only at this price
- 1.2" Super AMOLED touchscreen display
- 1.15 GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB internal storage and 768MB RAM
- fitness and wellness monitoring
- IP68 MIL 810 rated
- built-in GPS
- Bluetooth
- compatible with both Android or iOS
- Model: SM-R810NZDAXAR
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
There are 9 watches and one pair of buds to choose from. Shop Now at Amazon
Save up to $50 off several recently released Apple Watch 6 models. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- A variety of size and band color options are available (Space Gray pictured).
With prices from $100, save on smart watches, handheld GPS, bike/cycling radar tail lights, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- While the banner says up to 48% off, we saw higher discounts within the sale.
Bag strong savings in this sale, including up to $800 off the Frame TV, up to $650 off the new Galaxy Note20 5G via trade-in, or up to 20% off washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD QLED Touch Display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes S pen
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find. Shop Now at Samsung
- This starting price is for the S7, WiFi only, 128GB, with the $350 max trade in value.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 WiFi
- Android 10.0
Save from $100 to $700 off these seven models, with screen sizes ranging from 43" to 85". Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save up to 43% off 6 solid state drives. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy
- Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before November 28, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Samsung
|23%
|--
|$365
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register