- Octa -core (3.09GHz + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz) processor
- 11" 2560x1600 (WQXGA) TFT display
- 6GB RAM, 512GB storage
- 13 MP Sensor, 5 MP Sensor rear camera, 8MP front camera
- Android 10.0
- Includes S pen
- Model: SM-T870NZKFXAR
The $30 gift card separates this Best Buy offer from the pack.
- In several colors (Oxford Gray pictured).
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- microSD card slot
- Android 10.0
- Includes S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
That ties our Black Friday and Cyber Monday mentions at $80 off.
- Available in Gray
or Gold.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
- 10.4” 2000x1200 TFT display
- Android 10 OS
- 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
- Model: SM-T500NZAAXAR
You'd pay at least $154 for a new model elsewhere.
- Sold by All Tech Wholesale via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller offers a 30-day money back guarantee.
- Exynos 7870 1.6GHz octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM 16GB storage
- 8MP rear-facing camera, 2MP front-facing camera
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Model: SMT580NZKAXAR
It's $414 under list price.
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7200U Kaby Lake 2.5GHz dual core CPU
- 12" 2160x1440 touchscreen display
- 4GB memory
- 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: SM-W720NTKBXAR
That's $70 off and ties the best price we've seen.
- All colors can be ordered now at this price and will ship when available. (Twilight Blue will be back in stock December 6.)
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP front & rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
- Model: B07K1RZWMC
Apply coupon code "CYBERTABDEAL" to drop it to $148.80, a savings of $101 off list.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 8-core (2GHz quad + 1.45GHz quad) processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS capacitive multi-touch screen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage (SD card slot expandable up to 256GB)
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
That's at least $76 less than most stores charge.
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 2MP front & rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
That's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $9.
- Sold by endeardistributors via eBay.
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0016US
That's the best price we could find by $49.
- up to 100 mins runtime
- 2 spinning pads
- auto water dispenser
- Model: VR20T6001MW/AA
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories.
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Save at least $30 on a range of portable data storage solutions.
- Select 1TB and 2TB drives will receive a free Smasung EVO Plus 128GB microSD card with purchase.
- Pictured is the Samsung 1TB T7 Touch Portable USB-3.2 SSD for $169.99. ($60 off)
Save on a selection of almost two dozen washers and dryers.
- Pictured is the Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with Steam (WF45R6100AC) in Champagne for $679 ($320 off).
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target.
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
It's $15 under list and the best price we've ever seen.
- up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME256HA/AM
Beef up your home theater and go wireless with these systems.
- Pictured is the Samsung Wireless Rear Speaker Kit for $69.99 ($60 off).
It's $32 less than buying it directly from Samsung.
- Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- wall mountable
- 80W power
- Model: SWA-8500S
