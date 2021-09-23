That's the best price we could find by $140. Buy Now at Samsung
- To get this deal, scroll down and choose the "No Trade In" offer.
- Octa -core (3.09GHz + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz) processor
- 11" 2560x1600 (WQXGA) TFT display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 13 MP Sensor, 5 MP Sensor rear camera, 8MP front camera
- Android 10.0
- Includes S pen
- Model: SM-T870NZKFXAR
That's the best price we could find by $230. Buy Now at eBay
- Qualcomm SDM865+ 3.09 GHz octa-core processor
- 12.4" 2800x1752 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- Android OS
- Model: SM-T970NZKEXAR
Save on streaming devices, tablets, smart assistants, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- There is an extra 20% off select items with a trade-in.
- Pictured is the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (that's 30% off).
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and save $215 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core CPU
- 6GB + 128GB
- 11" 2000 x 1200 (2K) IPS touchscreen
- Android 11
- 13MP front camera; 8MP back camera
- Model: ZA940306US
That's $90 less than if you bought all three items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Antonline via eBay.
Save on a selection of washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Super Speed Washer, Steam Sanitize+ Dryer and Jet Bot Robot Vacuum package for $1,761.28 ($736 off).
These models are marked up to 20% off. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28-cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator for $1,999 ($800 off)
Save on phones, appliances, watches, and more. Plus, get an extra 10% off when you buy an eligible appliance and one or more products from another eligible category (phones, wearables, computing, or home entertainment). Shop Now at Samsung
Save on phones, tablets, laptops, and more. See some of the offers available below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 15% off Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ plus free earbuds.
- Up to $300 of computing bundles.
- 30% off Samsung Care+.
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11" Tablet from
$179.99$229.99.
That's $40 less than you'd pay for the US version direct from Samsung, and the best price we could find for this international model by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- This is the international model and has no warranty in the US.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- Model: SM-R180
Save on a selection of ranges to update your kitchen. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 6.0-cu. ft Smart Freestanding Gas Range for $799 ($250 off list).
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
It's $400 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.9" 1440x3088 AMOLED display
- 8-core CPU
- S-Pen support
- 8K recording
- 12GB RAM; 128GB storage
- Model: SM-N986UZKAXAA
