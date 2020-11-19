New
Costco · 59 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB Tablet
$280 for members $380
$8 shipping

It's $20 under our mention from August and you'd pay the same price for the tablet alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco

Tips
  • Available in Oxford Gray.
Features
  • includes Book Cover and S Pen
  • Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/19/2020
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tablets Costco Samsung
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Costco 26% $300 (exp 2 mos ago) $280 Buy Now