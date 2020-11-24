New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB 10.4" Android Tablet
$250 w/ $30 Best Buy Gift Card $350
free shipping

The $30 gift card separates this Best Buy offer from the pack. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • In several colors (Oxford Gray pictured).
  • Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
  • 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
  • microSD card slot
  • Android 10.0
  • Includes S Pen
  • Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
  • Published 1 hr ago
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 28% -- $250 Buy Now
Amazon   $220 (exp 1 day ago) -- Check Price
Dell Home   $250 (exp 2 days ago) -- Check Price
Samsung   $300 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price