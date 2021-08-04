Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB 10.4" Android Tablet for $239

That's the best price we could find by $75. Plus, it's $51 below our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- Gray Tablet / Oxford Gray Book Cover.
- expandable memory
- includes book cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in Oxford Gray.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- expandable memory
- includes book cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $400 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
It's $12 under our April mention, $47 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6W0178US
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. (You'd pay $200 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- MediaTek Helio P60 2GHz 8-core processor
- 10.1" 1920 x 1200 WFHD touch display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: HT10LA1MSGLTM
That's $5 less than our June mention and the best price we've seen outside of Cyber Monday deals. (It's also $20 less than you'd pay at Lenovo direct.) Buy Now at eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- 8MP rear & 5MP front cameras
- 2 microphones & 2 side speakers w/ Dolby Atmos
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
That's $3 under last week's mention and an $18 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Multi-Color.
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
That's $35 under our May mention of a factory-sealed pair and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $36 under the best deal we could find for a new pair.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by My-Best-Source via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- 4 sets of eartips
- up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge
- secure-fit earhooks
- dual-driver acoustics
- on-board controls and microphone
- sweat and water resistant
- Model: ML8V2LL/A
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
That's $115 under our last mention, the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
Save on a variety of styles and sizes with prices starting at $719. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub for
$2,519$2,429 (most charge $2,799 or more).
More Offers
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in Oxford Gray.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- expandable memory
- includes book cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|37%
|--
|$239
|Buy Now
|Sam's Club
|23%
|--
|$290
|Check Price
|Costco
|$280 (exp 8 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register