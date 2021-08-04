Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB 10.4" Android Tablet for $239
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB 10.4" Android Tablet w/ Book Cover
$239 $380
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $75. Plus, it's $51 below our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
  • Gray Tablet / Oxford Gray Book Cover.
  • expandable memory
  • includes book cover and S Pen
  • Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB Tablet for $290 for members
Sam's Club · 2 wks ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB Tablet
$290 for members $380
$5 shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Sam's Club

  • Available in Oxford Gray.
  • Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
  • expandable memory
  • includes book cover and S Pen
  • Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
eBay 37% -- $239 Buy Now
Sam's Club 23% -- $290 Check Price
Costco   $280 (exp 8 mos ago) -- Check Price