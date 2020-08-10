New
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" 128GB Android Tablet
$353 $629
free shipping

That's the best we've seen and a low by $196 for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay

  • Apply coupon code "PICKVIP" to bag this price. An extra 15% off discount should also apply automatically
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84+GHz octa-core processor
  • 10.5" 2560x1600 edge-to-edge Super AMOLED display
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB internal memory
  • Built-In rear- and front-facing cameras
  • Samsung S-Pen
  • Bluetooth
  • up to 15 hours per full charge
  • Model: SM-T860NZAAXAR
  • Code "PICKVIP"
  • Expires 8/10/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
expired
Best Buy · 8 mos ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" 128GB Android Tablet
$550 w/ $50 Best Buy Gift Card
free shipping

After factoring the gift card, that's $50 under our mention from earlier today and $50 less than most other retailers' Black Friday price. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • As discovered by a DealNews reader!
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84+GHz octa-core processor
  • 10.5" 2560x1600 edge-to-edge Super AMOLED display
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB internal memory
  • microSD up to 512GB
  • Samsung S-Pen
  • Model: SM-T860NZAAXAR
