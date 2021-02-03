That's the best price we could find by $127. Plus get, 2 FREE months of YouTube Premium ($23.98 est. value). Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Mountain Gray shown).
- Trade-in an eligible device to get up to a $110 instant credit.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz 8-core CPU
- 10.5" 2560 x 1600 super AMOLED
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
- 8 MP front camera and 13 MP + 5MP rear camera
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: SM-T860NZNAXAR
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Save $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- It's available in Silver or Black.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZSAXAR
That's $100 less total than you'd pay from Samsung direct. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Order online and get $20 off the $40 activation fee.
- 12.4" 2800x1752 display
- Qualcomm SDM865+ 8-core CPU
- 13MP rear camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: SM-T970NZKAXAR
Qualified customers save $100 off retail with the activation of a new line. It's the best price we could find by $100 for a model with cellular connectivity. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Silver.
- Order online and get $20 off the $40 activation fee.
- Android 9 (Pie)
- 5" Super AMOLED display
- 8MP front camera resolution
- ultra lightweight
- Model: SM-T720NZDAXAR
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.3" 1920x1200 display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual band WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android Pie OS
- Model: ZA6M0030US
Apply coupon code "PERFECTVDAY15" to get this deal. That's $18 under our mention from last week and $191 under the lowest price we could find for a non-certified refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- The Type Cover and pen pictured on the product page are sold separately.
- Sold by outofthisworldelectronics via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear-facing and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10
- Model: PVY-00001
It's $9 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- includes Smart Charging Station dock
- Android 9.0 (Pie) w/ Google Assistant
- Model: ZA5C0045US
Shop select Microsof Surface laptops and tablets. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Gen. i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet for $674.99 (low by $55).
- Sold by Out of this World Electronics via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
- Pictured is Samsung FIT Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $34.99 ($40 off).
Save on four 8K models in a range of sizes. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q800T 75" Smart 8K HDR UHD QLED TV for $3,299.99 ($1,700 off).
Save $102 off the list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- ambient mode
- modern I-shaped design
- 100% color volume with Quantum Dot
- NFC technology on TV
- detachable floor stand
- compatible with Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant
- 120 motion rate
- Model: QN43LS01TAFXZA
Save on a selection of Samsung 8K TVs with prices starting at $1999.99 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1999.99 ($1500 off).
Most sellers charge lsit price, which is double this. Buy Now at Samsung
- 165° hinge
- large trackpad
- ergonomic layout
- Model: EF-DT970UBEGUJ
