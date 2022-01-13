That's $20 under our Black Friday week mention, the best price we've seen in any condition, and $30 less than the factory-sealed tablet alone direct from Samsung. A factory-sealed tablet with cover costs $150 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quickship Electronics warranty applies.
- Mediatek MT8768T processor
- 8.7" 1340x800 WXGA+ display
- 8MP AF rear and 2MP front cameras
- Android Q OS
- 3GB RAM and 32GB storage
- Model: SM-T220NZSBXAR
Published 50 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's $51 under our November mention of a new one (which didn't include the case), and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best deal today by $141 for a new tablet. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- 12.4" 2560x1600 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- 5MP front facing & 8MP rear facing cameras w/ 1080p video
- Android 11 OS
- includes Samsung Keyboard, Samsung S Pen, USB cable, and charger
- Model: SM-T733NZKEXAR
Take up to $200 off a range of Surface Pro 8 models, with prices starting from $899.99. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
That's the best price we could find by $331. Buy Now at Walmart
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: DTI-00001
That's a savings of $95 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10.1" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 2GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 2MP front-facing and 5MP rear-facing camera
Clip the $20 off on page coupon and apply code "15SGTAXD" to save $46 Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Teclast Brand Store via Amazon.
- UNISOC SC9863A 1.6GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- TF/microSD card slot
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: P20HD
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- works w/ a range of smart assistants (Google Assistant, Alexa, etc.)
- customize lights
- Model: 473389/464602
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Save on over 3,100 items for the whole family. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas_official via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Ultraboost 21 Shoes for $126 (low by $9).
Get a $200 Best Buy gift card when you purchase with monthly installments, or a $100 gift card when you pay up front. (Activation required.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Exclusions apply.
Factoring in the free case, that's the best deal we could find by $58. Buy Now at Samsung
- Freestyle case automatically added at checkout and shipped separately.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- 5W woofer
- optimizes screen size, auto-focuses, and levels the image even when pointed on an angle
- compatible w/ streaming apps & voice assistants (Alexa is built in)
- Model: SP-LSP3BLAXZA
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
