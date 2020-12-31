This new, open-box unit is $75 under list and the best price we could find. It's also $43 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm SM6115 processor
- 10.4” 2000x1200 (WUXGA+) TFT display
- Android Q OS
- 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
- includes a 64GB micro SD card
- Model: SM-T500NZATXAR
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
The $30 gift card separates this Best Buy offer from the pack. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Oxford Gray pictured).
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- microSD card slot
- Android 10.0
- Includes S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
It's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
- UPC: 887276347509
That's $70 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere and the best price we've seen in this condition or new. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay
- While essentially new, it may not arrive in its original packaging. It's covered by a 1-year warranty.
- 10.1" 1920x1200 display Samsung 8-Core 1.8GHz processor
- 3GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 5MP front- and 8MP rear-facing camera
- Android 9.0 OS (Pie)
- Model: SM-T510NZKGXAR
It's $414 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7200U Kaby Lake 2.5GHz dual core CPU
- 12" 2160x1440 touchscreen display
- 4GB memory
- 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: SM-W720NTKBXAR
Shop select Microsof Surface laptops and tablets. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Gen. i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet for $674.99 (low by $55).
- Sold by Out of this World Electronics via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
It's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm MSM8956 1.80GHz Hexa core CPU
- 9.7" 1536x2048 IPS display
- 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
- Android 6.0
- Model: ZT500KL
It's $220 off the list price and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- If you prefer an open-box unit, you can get it from the same seller for $149.99. (Search "174448998086" to find it.)
- Snapdragon 2.26GHz quad-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Model: V-930
Apply coupon code "N34YQNQT" for a savings of $56. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 002trade via Amazon.
- 2.5GHz deca-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 ISP display
- Android 10
- 5MP front and 8MP rear-facing cameras
- includes AC charger and USB cable
- Model: YY12Pro
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's a low by $463 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.10GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11AHS0B200
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Samsung opens up reservations for their newest line of Galaxy smartphones with $50 ($60 if you use the Android Shop Samsung App, which is free) in credit for accessories ranging from smart watches, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- No payment required up front (this is just reserving a spot in the pre-order line). You are only charged when you place an order.
- You can also get a quote on eligible phones for trade-in (up to $700 off).
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $550 off.
- No guarantees, but we've usually seen added goodies with preorders, ranging from gift cards, more instant credit, free subscriptions to premium services (like Youtube or Spotify)
- This series is rumored to launch January 14 and release January 22.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|28%
|--
|$185
|Buy Now
|Sam's Club
|$180 (exp 3 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register