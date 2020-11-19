New
Samsung · 21 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4" 32GB Android Tablet
$150 $230
free shipping

That's $80 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • The 64GB is $200 ($80 off list).
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
  • 10.4” 2000x1200 TFT display
  • Android 10 OS
  • 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
  • Model: SM-T500NZAAXAR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tablets Samsung Samsung
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4" 32GB Android Tablet
$150 $230
free shipping

It's $80 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
  • 10.4” 2000x1200 TFT display
  • Android 10 OS
  • 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
  • Model: SM-T500NZAAXAR

Verified: 11/19/2020 · Save $80 off list · Free Shipping

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Samsung 34% -- $150 Buy Now
Amazon 34% $150 (exp 1 day ago) $150 Check Price