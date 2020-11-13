New
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10" 16GB Tablet
$110 $400
You'd pay at least $154 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by All Tech Wholesale via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided, although the seller offers a 30-day money back guarantee.
  • Exynos 7870 1.6GHz octa-core processo
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 touchscreen LCD
  • 2GB RAM 16GB storage
  • 8MP rear-facing camera, 2MP front-facing camera
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Model: SMT580NZKAXAR
