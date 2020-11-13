You'd pay at least $154 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by All Tech Wholesale via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller offers a 30-day money back guarantee.
- Exynos 7870 1.6GHz octa-core processo
- 10.1" 1920x1200 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM 16GB storage
- 8MP rear-facing camera, 2MP front-facing camera
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Model: SMT580NZKAXAR
Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $550 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. That's $30 less than our previous mention (which also required a trade-in), and is the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- You'll also score the MOGA XP5-X Controller and a 3 month Game Pass Ultimate for free.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- In several colors (Mystic Black pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
- S Pen
It's $20 under our mention from August and you'd pay the same price for the tablet alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Oxford Gray.
- includes Book Cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
Trade in your tablet or phone, and get up to $450 off this recently released model. Plus, you'll get a free MOGA XP5-X+ Controller which is an additional $70 value, and to top it off, 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in value varies by model of the traded-in tablet or phone. Several brands/models are eligible.
- The controller is added under "Your special offers". It should be added by default (be sure not to uncheck it) and will appear in cart.
Build your own bundle and save up to $250 off. Get up to $150 off your tablet, $50 off Microsoft Office, and $50 off a cover keyboard; plus, you'll bag another 15% off of any accessories. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Looking for the S7+ tablet? Click here to upgrade the tablet in your bundle.
Save $200 when you buy a new Surface Duo and get up to $700 back when you trade in an eligible device. That's up to 64% off the 128GB model and up to 60% off the 256GB model. Type of device traded and it's condition will determine the amount of trade-in value you receive. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- Print a shipping label and send your tablet for free.
- Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
Save on up to 12 models, with prices from $24. Shop Now at Amazon
- While the banner says up to 15% off, we saw higher within the sale.
It's 30% off, $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera
- Android Oreo
- Model: ZA480121US
That's a savings of 85% and a steal for leather sneakers. Buy Now at eBay
- In Gray or Cognac. (Sizes are limited.)
- Sold by Shoesandfashions via eBay.
Sign in to your Creators Club profile to get access to this sale – you'll get up to half off thousands of men's, women's, and kids' items once you add them to your cart. Shop Now at adidas
- Creators Club members also bag free shipping on all orders.
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
That's $78 off list and the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Blue.
That's up to $910 off and the best starting price we've seen for this phone. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Mystic Grey pictured).
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Even better, get a $30 Samsung Credit for eligible accessories.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Upgrade your phone and save! You'll get a $30 instant credit for accessories, four months of YouTube premium and 6 months of Spotify premium free with this purchase. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in (up to $710 off).
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $440 off.
- Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
That's up to $760 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in (up to $610 off, plus $150 instant rebate).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Even better, you'll get a $30 instant credit for accessories.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
