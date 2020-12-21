New
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10" 128GB WiFi Tablet
$170 $329
free shipping

That's $70 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere and the best price we've seen in this condition or new. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay
  • While essentially new, it may not arrive in its original packaging. It's covered by a 1-year warranty.
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 display Samsung 8-Core 1.8GHz processor
  • 3GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • 5MP front- and 8MP rear-facing camera
  • Android 9.0 OS (Pie)
  • Model: SM-T510NZKGXAR
