Stack coupon code "PICKVIP" stacks with an in-cart discount to bag a price that's at least $80 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- 10.1" 1920x1200 screen
- dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6GHz processors
- 2GB RAM; 32GB storage
- 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera with autofocus
- up to 13 hours of battery on a full charge
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-T510NZKAXAR
Save $30 making this a great price for a Samsung tablet. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose the no trade-in 64GB option to see this price.
- Available in several colors (Chiffon Rose pictured) and both 64GB and 128GB models.
That's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in Black only.
- This offer is for members only. A 1-year membership usually costs $45, or check out the offer below.
- 10.1" 1920x1200 display Samsung 8-Core 1.8GHz processor
- 3GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 5MP front- and 8MP rear-facing camera
- Android 9.0 OS (Pie)
- Model: SM-T510NZKGXAR
Save 20% on this back-to-school essential bundle. Choose the bundle at the bottom of the page to see this discount at final checkout. Buy Now at Samsung
- includes Samsung CF398 27" monitor and DeX cable
Apply coupon code "PICKVIP" for the lowest price we could find by $87, $3 under our mention from February, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- Android Oreo OS
- Model: ZA470006US
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- A pre-paid shipping label will be provided for your old device.
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
Save 30% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In four colors (Black pictured).
- 2MP front and rear-facing cameras
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- up to 7 hours of battery life
- 720p HD video recording
- micro-USB (2.0) port
- 7" 1024x600 display
- Alexa enabled
- 1GB RAM
Use coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to drop the price. That's $4 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and $24 off today. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core CPU
- 8.0" FHD (1920 x 1200) touchscreen
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 802.11ac WiFi & Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP and 8MP auto-focus rear cameras
- 2MP fixed-focus front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: ZA5F0023US
Coupon code "PICKVIP" and an in-cart discount cut the price to $64 less than our mention of a new pair from last week and $64 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Prices here reflect a significant savings over what you'd pay elsewhere for these models in any condition.
Update: Prices now start at $450. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by Samsung.
That's a savings of $780 off list and the first discount we've seen on this newly-released phone. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires a new line activation and purchase via a 30-month installment plan with eligible unlimited wireless service. (You'll receive the discount as a bill credit of $26 per month; credits start within 3 bills, and you will receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- Available in Mirror Purple.
- 6.7" 2636x1080 Infinity Flex dynamic AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera, & 4K HDR video recording
- Android 10 OS
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
Expired Offers
Although it's just a few bucks more via a couple of major stores (thanks to Black Friday price-matching), it's $44 under last week's mention (which came with a $50 Amazon gift card) and the best outright price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at Walmart
- full HD corner-to-corner display
- dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6GHz processors
- Dolby Atoms surround sound
- 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera with autofocus
- up to 13 hours of battery on a full charge
- Android 9.0 Pie OS
- Model: SM-T510NZKAXAR
